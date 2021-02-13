Lightning squad runs its win streak to six

The Northern Lakes Lightning won back-to-back games last week, cruising past Prairie Centre Feb. 4 and then winning in overtime against Detroit Lakes the next night.
The Lightning scored seven times in the second period and recorded an 11-2 road win at Prairie Centre.
The goals all came in an eight-minute span and broke open a close game that was tied 1-1 after one period. Both teams got on the board early as PC scored first at the 10:20 mark, but just a minute and a half later it was Isaac Peterson making it 1-1 with an unassisted goal and that was it for the first period.
The second period was all Lightning as they took the lead at 8:11 with Tyler Seeling scoring the first of his three goals on the night from Quadry Bernu and Erik Larson.
Seeling scored unassisted at 9:01 and at 10:14. Carter Holtzleicer then tallied from Jamison St. Clair.
Two minutes later on the power play, Colton Craig scored from St. Clair and Bernu and when Larson scored unassisted at the 13:18 mark, it was 6-1. Bernu scored at 15:55 from Seeling, and Peterson scored his second of the night from Craig and St. Clair. The second period came to a merciful end for Prairie Centre with the Lightning leading 8-1.
Hunter Nybakken scored at 1:00 of the third from Craig and Peterson to up the score to 9-1.Seeling completed the hat trick with a power play goal at 12:30 from Caiden Kjelstrom and Nybakken for a 10-1 advantage.
Prairie Centre scored at 13:51 but the Lightning finished the scoring with a goal from Darby Boelter, a short-handed goal at 15:59.
The Lightning had 55 shots on goal for the night. Goalie Jeremiah Smythe picked up another win in the net, stopping 19 of the 21 shots put on the net from Prairie Centre.
Coach Craig Larson likes his goaltending tandem.
“We have two really good goalies,” Larson said. “Jeremiah had another good night for us and picked up the win.
“That’s important, especially when we have back-to-back games like this week,” he added.
Northern Lakes had six penalties for 20 minutes while PC was whistled six times for 12 minutes.
Kjelstrom scored the game-winning goal in overtime the next night to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Breezy Point Arena.
Kjelstrom missed a breakaway chance in OT, but Nybakken and Craig fished the puck out of the corner and found a wide-open Kjelstrom in the slot and he buried the winner moving the Lightning record to 7-1 on the season.
Northern Lakes took the lead in the first on a goal by Kyler Couture at 5:09, with Seeling getting the assist. The Lakers tied things at 10:17 on a power-play goal by Spencer Bergman.
Each team scored in the second, the Lakers taking the lead at 9:35 on a goal by Jake Green and the Lightning tied it just four minutes later at 13:19 on Kjelstrom’s first goal of the night, a power play score with assists from Nybakken and Erik Larson.
That set the stage for the game winner in overtime.
Adler Hoagland was in goal for Northern Lakes, stopping 22 of the 24 shots from the Lakers, while Jack Hines stopped 16 of the 19 shots on goal by the Lightning.
“Adler had a lot of big stops for us, especially against Detroit Lakes,” said Larson. “They had a couple of wide open nets in the overtime but he was up to the task. This was a big win for us, a rivalry game and a conference win.”
The Lightning take on Sauk Rapids at Breezy Point on Feb. 11.
Prairie Centre 1 0 1 – 2
Northern Lakes 1 7 3 – 11
Detroit Lakes 1 1 0 0 – 2
Northern Lakes 1 1 0 1 – 3
