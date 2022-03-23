Lightning take second at State Tourney

The Northern Lakes Lightning ran into a buzzsaw in the State Bantam A Championship game as it dropped a 7-0 matchup to East Grand Forks March 20.
EGF scored four times in the first period and never looked back, scoring once in the second and two more goals in the third to pick up the victory. Hunter Moreland started in goal but was injured and replaced by Damon John who finished out the game.
Drew Paulbeck scored with 2:37 left in the first overtime as the Northern Lakes Lightning beat the Northfield Raiders in the State Bantam A semifinals March 19 in East Grand Forks.
Paulbeck had the hat trick with Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin assisting on the game winning goal. Hunter Moreland had a big night in the goal, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. The win put the Lightning into the State Championship game against the host team East Grand Forks.
The Northern Lakes Lightning opened the State Tournament March 18 with a 6-4 victory over the Cloquet Lumberjacks.
Drew Paulbeck scored five goals in the victory while Jerome Martin had a goal and four assists. Damon John recorded 13 saves in the game which propelled the Lightning into the State semifinals.
Chris Boelter and John Engstrom coach the Lightning with Joe Herda handling the goaltenders.
