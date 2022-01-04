The Northern Lakes Lightning were outshot 46-10 in their 12-2 loss to Little Falls in the first round of the Little Falls Holiday Tournament Dec. 28.
The Flyers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one and never looked back as they scored five more in the second to take a commanding lead.
The Lightning changed goaltenders after Cyril Thull faced 18 first period shots but the host team fired 22 shots at his replacement,, Ethan Kunz, in the second and had a 9-2 advantage heading into the final period.
It was 4-0 in the second when the Lightning finally lit the lamp as Zack Ehnstrom scored from Jamison St. Clair and Christian Crutcher. That came at the 2:21 mark and by the time Colton Craig scored at 10:25 from Cole Anderson, the Flyers had scored two more goals.
That was it for Northern Lakes as they gave up three more goals in the third. They also were whistled for six penalties for 12 minutes while the Flyers had three for six minutes. Thull had 14 saves while Kunz had 20 stops.
Lightning 0 2 0 2
Little Falls 4 5 3 12
Zack Ehnstrom scored just 1:39 into overtime as the Northern Lakes Lightning picked up a 4-3 victory over Windom in the second game of the Little Falls Holiday Tournament Dec. 29.
Tyler Seeling scored in the first period assisted by Darby Boelter and that was the only goal of the first two periods. Windom scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead but Boelter scored at 10:58 to tie the score, but Windom took the lead at 3-2 before Colton Craig tallied from Jamison St. Clair and Isaac Peterson at 14:25 to get the game into the extra session.
That set up the Lightning for Ehnstrom’s heroics just into the overtime and making a winner of goalie Nigel DeSanto in his first start of the season. The sophomore stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced while the Lightning had 34 shots on goal. Windom was whistled five times for 10 minutes while the Lightning picked up eight minutes on four penalties.
Windom 0 0 3 0 3
Lightning 1 0 2 1 4
The Northern Lakes Lightning came back from a four goal deficit Dec. 30 at the Little Falls Holiday Tournament, but gave up a late goal to drop a 5-4 decision to the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one and scored again in the second before Taylor Berg got the Lightning on the board at 13:06 from Kolbe Severson and Logan Verville.
Northern Lakes caught fire in the third as Verville scored at 5:45 from Zack Ehnstrom and Christian Crutcher. Less than a minute later, Jamison St. Clair scored from Colton Craig to make it 4-3. Cullen Kratochvil tied the game at 8:06 with Crutcher and Ehnstrom getting the assists before Cole Woods scored the winner for the Wolverines at the 11:48 mark.
Ethan Kunz took the loss in goal for the Lightning, stopping 18 of the 22 shots he faced while the Lightning had 28 shots on goal. Penalties in the game were four for eight minutes for the Lightning while W-DC was called for two for four minutes.
W-D.Creek 3 1 1 5
Lightning 0 1 3 4
