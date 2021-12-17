Three different Northern Lakes Lightning players scored two goals apiece and Cyril Thull stopped all 24 shots on goal as the Lightning won its second straight game, beating Becker-Big Lake 8-0 at the Princeton West Arena on Dec.11. The win gives the Lightning a record of 2-1 going into a big three game week heading ‘into the holidays.
Tyler Seeling scored his first goal of the season at 10:19 of the first assisted by Taylor Beg and Zack Ehnstrom. Colton Craig scored at the 9:44 mark unassisted and the Lightning led 2-0 after one. They scored three more goals in the second as Logan Verville tallied at 11:16 from Seeling and Ehnstrom, Taylor Berg scored at 8:27, another unassisted goal, and Seeling scored an unassisted goal at 3:23. The third period saw the Lightning score three times. Jamison St. Clair scored from Craig at 10:24, Craig scored his own goal unassisted at 9:33 and Berg scored his second goal at 1:15 unassisted to finish the scoring. Thull is tough in the nets, stopping four shots in the opening period, 11 in the second and nine more in the third to earn his first win of the season. The Lightning had four penalties for eight minutes while Becker-Big Lake had two for four minutes.
Northern Lakes 2 3 3 8
Becker-Big Lake 0 0 0 0
Ethan Kunz stopped 54 of 56 shots and Darby Boelter scored twice as the Northern Lakes Lightning recorded its first-ever win over Brainerd, upending the Warriors 4-2 on Dec.9 at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd. Boelter opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period assisted by Karter Lee. Christian Crutcher made it 2-0 at 7:23 of the second with an assist from Quady Bernu. Max Roby cut into the lead at 10:29 but Zack Ehnstrom restored the two goal lead at 16:12 with Taylor Berg and Logan Verville getting the helpers. Boelter scored his second goal at 5:39 of the third before Roby scored for the Warriors at 12:44 making the final score 4-2.
Kunz was spectacular between the pipes for the Lightning in his first start. He stopped all 13 shots in the first, 21 of 22 in the second and 20 of 21 in the third as the Warriors had 19 quality chances in the game to just six for the Lightning. Northern Lakes had eight penalties for 16 minutes while Brainerd had four minors for eight minutes.
Northern Lakes 1 2 1 4
Brainerd 0 1 1 2
