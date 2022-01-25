The Northern Lakes Lightning used a six goal third period to break open a 2-2 tie and defeat Prairie Centre 8-2 Jan. 17 at the Todd Expo Arena in Long Prairie. Nigel DeSanto got the win in the net-stopping 20 of 22 shots, while the Lightning put 46 shots on two goaltenders for Prairie Centre.
Northern Lakes led 2-1 after one. Eli Fletcher gave PC the lead at :17 but Andrew Villareal scored his first goal of the season at 7:34 from Karter Lee. Logan Verville put the Lightning in front with his eighth of the season unassisted at 9:49. The only goal of the second period came from Owen Christian at 14:53 to tie the game heading into the final period.
The third period was all Lightning. Tyler Seeling picked up his 17th goal of the season from Taylor Berg to make it 3-2. That goal came at :24 and five minutes later it was Lee getting his second of the season from Jamison St. Clair and Isaac Peterson. Seeling scored just six seconds later from Villareal and Christian Crutcher and it was 5-2. Verville scored his second goal of the night at 7:43 from Seeling and Crutcher and the rout was on. Verville completed his hat trick at 8:25 unassisted and Randy Pappenfuss lit the lamp at 13:23 for his first goal of the season with an assist from Nick Brunkhorst to make the final 8-2. The Lightning was guilty of six penalties for 12 minutes while Prairie Centre had three for six minutes.
Northern Lakes 2 0 6 8
Prairie Centre 1 1 0 2
A four goal third period propelled the Northern Lakes Lightning to a 7-3 win over visiting Wadena-Deer Creek Jan. 20 at the Breezy Point Arena. The Lightning led 3-2 into the third but poured four goals in less than 10 minutes to secure the win, moving its record to 9-6 on the season. Nigel DeSanto was in the net and picked up the win, stopping 36 of 39 shots. The Lightning, meanwhile, finished with 50 shots on goal.
The Wolverines jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first before Darby Boelter got the Lightning on the board at 9:11 with his sixth of the year, Quady Bernu getting the assist. Cullen Krotochvil tied the game at 16:02 with his third of the year from Karter Lee and that was it for the first period. Northern Lakes scored the only goal of the second as Logan Verville scored his 11th of the season from Taylor Berg at 12:27. That set up the big third period. Isaac Peterson scored at 4:47, his first of the season, from Berg and Boelter to make it 4-2. Aiden Sutherland scored to close it to 4-3 at 5:57, but Tyler Seeling scored his 19th of the season a half minute later from Verville and Berg. Two minutes later it was Verville with his 12th and his second of the night from Peterson and Seeling. Berg scored at 14:11, his seventh, scoring on the power play from Seeling to make the final 7-3. Each team was called for two penalties for four minutes.
Wadena-Deer Creek 2 0 1 3
Northern Lakes 2 1 4 7
The Thief River Falls Prowlers came a long way to play the Northern Lakes Lightning Jan. 22 and the trip paid off as they upended the Lightning 6-4 at the Breezy Point Arena.
The two teams combined for 106 shots on goal in the game with Ethan Kunz stopping 51 for the Lightning and Brett Homer kicked out 45 of the 49 shots by the Lightning.
Colton Craig got the Lightning on the board at 7:13 of the first, his 10th of the season with Jamison St. Clair and Isaac Peterson getting the assists. Morgan Rude tied the game at 10:32 for the Prowlers but Zack Ehnstrom got the lead back for Northern Lakes at the 16:31 mark, his eighth of the year from St. Clair and it was 2-1 after one period. Max Arlt scored at 3:33 of the second to even the game again and at 14:56 Brendan Bottem put the Prowlers ahead for good. Tyson Loeffler picked up a goal 10 seconds later and it was 4-2 heading to the third period. Bottem scored again at 4:24 of the final period but Taylor Berg scored his sixth of the year from Tyler Seeling and Christian Crutcher to make it 5-3. Tysen Loeffler scored at 16:24 for a 6-3 lead before Seeling scored his 19th of the year to complete the scoring at 16:41. Peterson and St. Clair got the assists. Penalties were 5-10 minutes for the Lightning and three for six minutes for the Prowlers. The Lightning falls to 9-7 with the loss.
Thief River Falls 1 3 2 6
Northern Lakes 2 0 2 4
