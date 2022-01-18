Mora/Milaca scored five first-period goals and went on to defeat the Northern Lakes Lightning Jan. 10 by a score of 7-5 at the Mora Civic Center.
It was 2-0 early for the Mustangs before Taylor Berg scored his sixth goal of the season at 9:05 to cut into the lead. Mora scored two more in the first to take a 5-1 lead. Tyler Seeling banged in his 14th of the season unassisted for the Lightning’s only goal of the second at the 3:02 mark and it was 5-2 into the third. Seeling made it 5-3 with his 15th from Kobe Severson at 10:12 but the Mustangs scored two more goals to up the lead to 7-3. Jamison St. Clair added his eighth of the season at 2:26 unassisted and Zack Ehnstrom tallied his sixth of the year at :09 to complete the scoring with Tayler Berg getting the assist.
Ethan Kunz started in goal for the Lightning but was chased after the first period giving up up five goals on 14 shots. Nigel DeSanto came in and played the final two periods, giving up two goals on nine shots. The Lightning recorded 23 shots in the game which featured 30 minutes in penalties on Northern Lakes on 10 infractions including a game misconduct while the Mustangs had three penalties for six minutes. Four of the Mustangs goals were on the power play.
Northern Lakes 1 1 3 5
Mora/Milaca 5 0 2 7
The Northern Lakes Lightning took to the road Jan. 13 for a much anticipated matchup with the Greenway Raiders.
The host team took a 2-0 lead in the first and held off the Lightning for a 5-2 victory at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.
The loss moves the record to 7-6 on the season. Connor Thoennes and Bodie Jorgenson scored in the first period and after a scoreless second period both teams went to work in the third.
Quady Bernu scored his third goal of the season from Jamison St. Clair and Christian Crutcher to cut the lead to 2-1 but Aiden Rajala scored less than two minutes later for a 3-1 edge. Matt Hannah scored just 14 seconds later and it was 4-1 Raiders.
The Lightning tallied at the 9:28 mark on the 15th goal of the season from Tyler Seeling, a power play goal from Zack Enstrom and Crutcher. Hannah got his second goal of the period for the final goal of the night and a 5-2 Raider win. Nigel DeSanto took the loss in goal for the Lightning, stopping 28 shots while the Lightning had 45 shots on goal. There were five power play goals in this one as the Lightning were called for seven penalties for 14 minutes and the Raiders four for eight minutes.
Northern Lakes 0 0 2 2
Greenway 2 0 3 5
Coach Craig Larson knows his team is battling every game, “I think our biggest problem has been inconsistency. We’re still pretty young and our goaltenders are inexperienced but I think we can work through that by the end of the season. Our thoughts now are getting ready to play three good games in a row when the post-season comes. We have had more penalties than years past and we spend a lot of time killing those off. That doesn’t help us on the offensive side. We need to get more scoring spread around. Tyler Seeling is having a great year but we need to spread that around to more players. We work very hard, just have to start seeing more results. We’re getting there.”
The Lightning, 7-6, return to action Jan. 20 hosting Wadena-Deer Creek, a team that edged the Lightning 5-4 in the Little Falls Tournament.
