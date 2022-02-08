Sorry, an error occurred.
The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team traveled to Ogilvie Jan. 31 and lost a 62-22 decision to the Lions.
Ogilvie got off to a good start and took advantage of an injury to Jordan Paquette to roll to the victory.
The Mercs struggled to score after the injury and fell to 5-13 on the season.
Paquette and Ava Guida each had seven points to lead McGregor while Courtney Gauthier had six and Emma Henderson had two points.
Not many free throws in this game as the Mercs were 1-6 and the Lions were 3-8.
Coach Amy Hawkinson was frustrated, “We got outhustled and got rattled again. When Jordan hurt her ankle, the wheels came off the bus right away. We don’t have a lot of confidence some nights.”
McGregor 16 6 22
Ogilvie 36 26 62
