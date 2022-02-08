The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team traveled to Ogilvie Jan. 31 and lost a 62-22 decision to the Lions.

Ogilvie got off to a good start and took advantage of an injury to Jordan Paquette to roll to the victory.

The Mercs struggled to score after the injury and fell to 5-13 on the season.

Paquette and Ava Guida each had seven points to lead McGregor while Courtney Gauthier had six and Emma Henderson had two points.

Not many free throws in this game as the Mercs were 1-6 and the Lions were 3-8.

Coach Amy Hawkinson was frustrated, “We got outhustled and got rattled again. When Jordan hurt her ankle, the wheels came off the bus right away. We don’t have a lot of confidence some nights.”

McGregor     16      6     22

Ogilvie          36     26     62

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.