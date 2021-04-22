The McGregor Mercs baseball team opened up the season April 15 and suffered a 17-4 loss at Silver Bay.
The Mercs managed only one hit against the Mariners, while their pitchers surrendered 16 walks to the winners, along with 14 hits.
Coach Mike Sorenson summarized the loss.
“We had only one practice outside so far and that showed,” he said. “Our players almost had to learn how to see and catch fly balls in the outfield.
“We didn’t swing the bats very well, although Ethan Bohn and Isaiah Serfling hit the ball well,” he added. “We are a very young team with only one senior and it will take a while to get things going.
Sorenson said that despite the walks, the pitchers on his team did well.
“Just too many pitches,” he said. “We stole a bunch of bases when we did get on base, but our first game jitters caused some mistakes and that hurt us as well.”
R H E
McGregor 4 3 4
Silver Bay 17 14 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.