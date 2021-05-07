The McGregor Mercs picked up their first win of the baseball season April 27, defeating the Wrenshall Wrens 10-0 on the home field.
“We finally capitalized on mistakes that our opponent made,” said coach Mike Sorenson. “We didn’t have much for hitting but we won it with our legs, stealing 14 bases on the day.”
Ethan Bohn got the win on the mound, throwing a dandy one-hitter and striking out 12 hitters to pick up his first win of the season.
“Ethan really kept his pitch count down and didn’t walk a batter,” Sorenson said.
McGregor had seven hits in the game and Isaiah Serfling, Kaiden Kellermann, Bryce Brekke and Bohn each drove in a pair of runs apiece. James Dawson stole four bases and scored twice.
The McGregor Mercs had the roughest of games April 29 as they were throttled by the Two Harbors Agates 26-0 on the home field.
The Mercs had just one hit and committed five errors as their record fell to 1-6 on the season.
“It was another bad one, pitchers couldn’t find the strike zone and with all the games we’ve been playing we’re getting short on pitchers,” Sorenson said. “The pitch count is killing us.”
The up and down season for the McGregor Mercs baseball team continued April 30 as they finished the week 2-1 with an exciting 10-9 win over Mountain-Iron Buhl on the road.
The win gives the Mercs a 2-6 record heading into action this week. Sorenson is working hard to get some consistency but will take the wins as they come,
“The kids came to play today, we swung the bat well and played decent defense,” the coach said.
McGregor got a good pitching performance from Bohn as well, who pitched six innings and struck out 11 for the victory.
Serfling set the table going 3-4, Willie Glunz 1-2 and Bohn 3-5 used their bats to knock in three runs apiece.
“It was the best game I’ve seen the team play all year and we’re hoping to build on this win to move forward,” Sorenson said. “We really capitalized on mistakes by MIB and scored the runs we needed. Our kids really stuck together to get the victory.”
The Mercs are at Barnum for their next action Friday.
R H E
McGregor 10 11 4
M.I.-Buhl 9 7 0
WP Ethan Bohn
Two Harbors 26 19 0
McGregor 0 1 5
WP Brien Jones
LP Willie Glunz
Wrenshall 0 1 0
McGregor 10 7 3
WP Ethan Bohn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.