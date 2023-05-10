The McGregor Mercs baseball team lost a doubleheader May 4 and were shut-out in both games, 12-0 to Cook County and 12-0 against Silver Bay.
Against the Vikings, Isaiah Serfling took the loss giving up all 12 runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out five. Kaiden Kellermann was 1-2 to lead the offense.
Cook County 12 8 0
McGregor 0 1 0
WP Amos Falter
LP Isaiah Serling
Landon Sorensen took the loss in the second game giving up 10 runs on six hits while walking seven and striking out four. Owen Serfling was 1-2 and Kellermann was 1-2 for the Mercs.
Silver Bay 12 6 0
McGregor 0 2 0
WP Jacob Carpenter
LP Landon Sorensen
The M.I.B. Giants shutout the Mercs 14-0 in a game played in McGregor May 2.
The Mercs could only muster a couple of walks against the Giants while Jackson Manee allowed just five hits and took the loss.
M.I.B. 14 5 0
Mercs 0 0 0
