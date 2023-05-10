The McGregor Mercs baseball team lost a doubleheader May 4 and were shut-out in both games, 12-0 to Cook County and 12-0 against Silver Bay.

Against the Vikings, Isaiah Serfling took the loss giving up all 12 runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out five. Kaiden Kellermann was 1-2 to lead the offense.

