The McGregor Mercs took an early 5-0 lead over the Cromwell/Wright Cardinals at Wade Stadium in Duluth May 7 but gave up a big inning and came out on the short end of a 9-6 game.
The loss puts the Mercs at 2-3 on the season. Ethan Bohn led the offense with a 1-3 night for the Mercs while Garrett Guida turned an 0-3 night into two runs batted in.
McGregor 6 5 3
Cromwell/Wright 9 10 2
WP Beldon
LP Ethan Bohn
The Barnum Bombers took it to the McGregor Mercs on the team’s home field May 5, beating up on the Mercs 12-4.
McGregor managed only three hits in the contest, one each from Landon Sorenson, Willie Glunz and Louie Mitchell. They each drove in a run in the game as well. Glunz went the first five innings on the hill and took the loss while Kaiden Kellermann went the final two. Glenz struck out four in his stint. Jacob Metzen and Isaiah Serfling both walked twice adding to the Mercs offense.
Coach Mike Sorenson commented, “Defense was not good in this game and we didn’t want to swing the bats.”
Barnum 12 12 1
McGregor 4 3 2
WP Willie Glunz
Ethan Bohn went 3-3, knocked in three runs and pitched the first six innings as the McGregor Mercs grabbed a 6-4 victory over Cook County May 3.
Isaiah Serfling pitched a scoreless seventh inning to finish things off for McGregor as it won for the second time in three starts. Bohn walked three and struck out six to pick up the win. Willie Glunz was 1-2, scored three runs and knocked in two and Louie Mitchell had a hit and a run scored for the Mercs.
