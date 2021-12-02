The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team returns three players from a team that finished 4-15 on the season and there is a lot of optimism in the Mercs camp for 2021-22. Jordan Paquette, a senior averaged 15 points a game last season while snaring four boards per contest, Courtney Gauthier, just a sophomore, was good for 10 points a game and five rebounds and Ava Guida, another sophomore, averaged eight points a game and six rebounds.
They will start in three of the spots and Coach Amy Hawkinson has a group of underclassmen vying for those other two spots in the starting lineup. Morgan Koerber is the other senior in this club, while Josee Kellermann is the only junior. Maddie Maas is another sophomore and Emma Henderson is one of five freshmen looking for spots along with Vivian Barden, Paige Dean, Violet Brekke and Claire Guyen.
Coach Hawkinson likes her team so far, “We are concentrating on being confident offensive threats and reading the defense. I’d like to limit calling too many plays and letting them make sound fundamental decisions for themselves. Teamwork and hard work is always a top priority. We are looking for some good old-fashioned competition this season.”
The Mercs opened the season at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Nov. 29 and will host Cromwell-Wright on Dec. 2 at the McGregor High School gym at 7:15 p.m.
