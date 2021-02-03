It was a tough week for the McGregor Mercs boys basketball team as it dropped a pair of games on the road to Cook County and Carlton.
The long trip to Grand Marais on Jan. 26 took its toll as the Mercs put just 34 points on the board in a 42-34 loss to the Vikings.
Isaiah Serfling had 12 points to lead the scoring while Ethan Bohn added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Carlton Bulldogs took it to the Mercs Jan. 29 by the score of 62-28. The Mercs struggled on the offensive end again getting only 10 points in the first half.
Bohn had seven points to lead the scoring while Willie Glunz had five, Payton Heinz and Fredrickson each had four, Metzen had three, Morgart and Dawson each had two and A.J. Johnson had a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.