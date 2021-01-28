The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team finally got its season going Jan. 19, looking a bit rusty in a 58-48 loss to the Floodwood Polar Bears.
However, McGregor bounced back to defeat Wrenshall 79-64 three days later.
Everyone had a case of the nerves in the first game, including new Mercs’ coach Rashad Gayden.
“We were all nervous, including myself, but now we know what we have to work on,” the coach said. “We have to be more patient on offense.
“We need to run our offense better against the 2-3 zone,” he added. “We had a rough night shooting and our guys are starting to get used to playing with each other.”
It was a tight game. The Mercs played better in the second half to close the lead to 6, but the Polar Bears had enough to hand McGregor the loss.
Ethan Bohn led the Mercs with 15 points and 18 rebounds while Willie Glunz added nine points and nine rebounds. Darian Morgart had seven points and a dozen rebounds.
Gayden liked his team’s adjustments at the break.
“Our man-to-man in the second half gave them fits but we have to communicate more on defense, especially on the 2-3 and 3-2 zones,” he said. “Brennon Frederickson had a nice night. His energy and toughness really helped us out. We have lots to work on but these are all things that just take practice and repetition. I think we will be fine.”
The Mercs rebounded with a homecourt win against Wrenshall Jan. 22, with Bohn scoring 30 points and snaring 15 rebounds. Fredrickson had 14 points and eight boards and Isaiah Serfling put up 12 points along with his five assists.
Gayden was excited about the win.
“We played so much better,” the coach said. “We played great defense and executed our offense. We got off to an early lead and never looked back. Ethan (Bohn) had a great game for us but he had a lot of help. James Dawson provided much needed leadership for us and A.J. Johnson was superb on the defensive end. We put him on their best player and he really shut him out.”
Gayden went on to say that the nerves they felt against Floodwood were gone and his team played a great game to get that first win.
The Mercs are on the road this week, playing at Carlton on Jan. 29.
McGregor 19 29 – 48
Floodwood 35 23 – 58
Wrenshall 30 34 – 64
McGregor 43 36 – 79
