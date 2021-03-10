The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team traveled to Cromwell March 1 and came away with a 59-40 loss to the Cardinals.
Ethan Bohn scored 17 to lead the Mercs while James Dawson scored seven and Isaiah Serfling had five. Brennon Fredrickson, Jacob Metzen and Payton Heinz had three apiece and Darian Morgart had two.
McGregor took the long trek to Silver Bay March 4 and the Mariners broke open a close game in the second half on their way to a 68-54 win over the Mercs.
Dawson led the Mercs with 15 and Brennon Fredrickson added 12.
It was a long time between wins for the Mercs but they recorded a big one March 5 at home, beating Floodwood 68-52.
Glunz had his biggest offensive night of the season, pouring in 31 points to lead the attack while Darian Morgart had 11 and Brennon Fredrickson had nine.
The Mercs, 2-13 on the season travel to Barnum March 11 and host Carlton the following night in the season finale.
McGregor 19 21 – 40
Cromwell 27 32 – 59
McGregor 20 34 – 54
Silver Bay 26 42 – 68
Floodwood 10 42 – 52
McGregor 30 38 – 68
