The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team started the final week of the regular season with a home loss March 8 to the Cromwell Cardinals 55-42.
James Dawson and Isaiah Serfling each scored 11 to lead the Mercs, while Willie Glunz added nine, Jacob Metzen had four and Darian Morgart had three.
The last road game of the regular season for the McGregor Mercs boys basketball team was a tough one as they fell to the Barnum Bombers 75-37 March 11.
Isaiah Serfling led the Mercs with just nine points while Willie Glunz, A.J. Johnson and Brennon Fredrickson each had six, Curtis Jackson had four, Landon Parker had three, Sam Metzen had two and Payton Hienz had a free throw.
The Mercs finished a 2-16 regular season with a 71-34 loss to the visiting Carlton Bulldogs March 12.
Points have been at a premium for the Mercs most nights and in this game they were led by Isaiah Serfling with 12. Brennon Fredrickson added nine, Darian Morgart had seven, Willie Glunz added four and A.J. Johnson had a free throw.
The loss dropped McGregor to 2-16 on the season.
McGregor opened Minnesota State High School League Section 5A play Monday at Cromwell as the No. 12 seed.
The Cardinals beat the Mercs 59-40 and 55-42 this season. A win would send the Mercs to Barnum for the next round on March 18.
Cromwell 28 27 – 55
McGregor 22 20 – 42
McGregor 15 22 – 37
Barnum 38 37 – 75
Carlton 46 25 – 71
McGregor 19 15 – 34
