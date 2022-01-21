The Cromwell/Wright Cardinals broke open a close game in the second half and went on to defeat the visiting Mercs boys basketball team Jan. 11, 51-40.
It was pretty close throughout. The Mercs missed some shots late and the Cardinals picked up the win dropping the Mercs record to 3-4 on the season.
Darian Morgart led the Mercs with 18 points while Isaiah Serfling had 13. Willie Glunz added five and the Cardinals held Ethan Bohn to just four points in the game. Jacob Metzen two more points for the Mercs. McGregor was 5-8 from the free throw line while Cromwell was 8-16.
Cromwell/Wright 21 30 51
McGregor 18 22 40
The Barnum Bombers jumped out to a huge first-half lead and went on to a convincing 96-33 over the McGregor Mercs Jan. 14 at McGregor.
The Mercs scored the first seven points of the game and held the Bombers scoreless until the 14:00 mark but then Barnum scored the next 16 points and never looked back.
Darian Morgart and Isaiah Serfling led the Mercs with 11 points apiece while Ethan Bohn scored six, Willie Glunz had three and Sam Metzen had two points.
Coach Anthony Pierce on the loss, “We had 35 turnovers, we need to start taking better care of the basketball, very frustrating.” McGregor was 9-15 from the free throw line while the Bombers were 15-18. The Mercs fall to 3-6 with the loss.
