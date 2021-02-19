The McGregor Mercs dropped a pair of games last week, but continue to improve their play as the season goes on.
The Mercs lost a home matchup against a very good East Central Eagles team Feb. 9, then traveled to South Ridge Feb. 12 and got off to a rough start.
“We are improving in some areas but still not consistent,” said coach Rashad Gayden. “Ebbs and flows. We have to do better making shots and playing better defense.
“When we can put some of those things together we will start winning more games,” he added.
The Eagles are unbeaten and after a close first 10 minutes, they went on a run at the end of the half to lead by 14 at the break. The second half was more of the same and the Mercs dropped a 73-35 decision.
James Dawson led McGregor in this one with just eight points.
“We battled with them for the first ten minutes and it was 22-19 at one point,” he said.
Against South Ridge, McGregor trailed by 25 at the half and lost their seventh game of the season 84-32 to the Panthers. South Ridge moved its record to 7-2 with the win. The Mercs were led by Bohn with 13 points and five rebounds.
The Mercs take a 1-7 record into action this week. They host Silver Bay at 7:15 p.m. Friday night.
East Central 35 38 – 73
McGregor 21 14 – 35
McGregor 16 16 – 32
South Ridge 41 43 – 84
