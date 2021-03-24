The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team headed up the road to Cromwell March 15 for the first round of the Minnesota State High School League Section 5A tournament, hoping to avenge two previous losses.
The No. 12-seeded Mercs had lost twice this season to the No. 5-seeded Cardinals, but pulled out a 46-43 victory.
The two teams were close the entire game and it came down to the team that played best down the stretch. This time it was McGregor, capturing a 46-43 victory. The Cardinals ended 12-7 while the Mercs improved to 3-16 on the season.
Coach Anthony Pierce had a plan.
“We wanted to play zone and close out their shooters, limiting them to one shot per possession and we were able to do that,” Pierce said. “We boxed out well and that was a huge difference.”
Isaiah Serfling led the Mercs with 18 points, while Ethan Bohn added 10 and James Dawson and Willie Glunz seven apiece.
Pierce couldn’t hide his excitement after the win.
“It was a great win for our kids after the season they’ve been through,” the coach said. “They are starting to play better with each other and playing together as a team.”
The Mercs then traveled to Barnum for round two of the section tournament March 18 and gave the Bombers all they wanted before dropping a 50-41 decision ending their season with a record of 3-17.
The Bombers led by seven at the half, but saw their lead shaved in the second half before making some free throws in the last few minutes and keeping the Mercs at bay.
Pierce said he and his team had a game plan that worked well.
“We wanted to limit their possessions,” Pierce said. “When we played them earlier, they had a kid that hit seven 3-pointers and that killed us.
“So this time we decided to play a stronger defense on him and our kids did the job,” the coach added. “We knew we couldn’t get into a track meet with them.”
It was far from that in the first half as both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket.
The two teams traded hoops to open the second half, but then Dawson hit a pair of treys and it was 23-21. The Bombers hit a couple of hoops to open it up to 29-21, but A.J. Johnson scored and Bohn scored underneath and it was 29-25.
Soon after, Bohn scored again to close it to 35-31 and a minute later Bohn scored again to tie it at 35-35. Five minutes remained at that point, and the Bombers scored five straight and the Mercs missed opportunities and it was 40-35 Bombers.
Serfling hit a bucket to get it close again at 42-39 but it was 8-2 the rest of the way and the Bombers were able to move on in the playoffs.
Bohn led the way for the Mercs with 17 while Dawson had 11.
“Our kids played hard and they had fun the last couple of weeks especially,” Pierce said. “They started playing better together and wanted to keep the season going. Our players didn’t care about seedings, they played with them the whole game and I’m really proud of their effort.”
McGregor 18 28 – 46
Cromwell 15 28 – 43
McGregor 12 29 – 41
Barnum 19 31 – 50
