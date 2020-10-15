The McGregor Mercs football team found the Ogilvie Lions to be a tough customer Oct. 9, falling 28-14 on the road in both schools’ season opener.
Coach Bob Staska wasn’t completely disappointed in his team’s effort, though.
“It was a little like a scrimmage really, sloppy at times, but once we got into sync in the second half we did some good things,” Staska said. “The first period was scoreless and we had chances inside the 25 twice and didn’t come away with points and that hurt.”
The first scoring in the game came in the second period on a seven-yard run for Ogilvie, then a 40-yard scamper and a 17-yard run to make the halftime score 20-0 Lions.
After a scoreless third period, Ogilvie scored again on a 55-yard run, taking a 28-0 lead.
The Mercs got it going with a couple of scores in the fourth quarter – a one-yard run by Drew Dean, and later a three-yard pass from Willie Glunz to Ethan Bohn. Bohn ran the conversion and that was it for the scoring in this one.
The stats were much closer than the game score. The Mercs ran 65 plays to 44 for the Lions, had a slight yardage advantage of 244-238 and had 12 first downs to nine for the Lions.
Each team lost two fumbles and the Mercs had three penalties for 27 yards while the Lions were flagged twice for 10 yards.
On the individual side, Glunz was 9-for-20 in the air for 71 yards and a score, while Bohn had four catches for 44 yards and Colton Anderson eight catches for 43 yards. Drew Dean led the rushers with 19 carries for 71 yards, while Anderson had 43 yards on eight rushes.
On the defensive side, Dean led with eight tackles and two assists, while Glunz had five tackles and one assist and Bohn had five tackles.
Staska didn’t want to single anybody out in this one.
“We had some guys who made nice plays but also made some mistakes so I wouldn’t pick anybody out,” Staska said. “I thought we got better as the game went on.
“We trailed 28-0 at one point so that was tough to come back from,” he added. “We were moving the ball, just not scoring. I think we ran 21 more plays than they did. We’ll be OK, we have Cromwell/Wright this Thursday at 5 p.m. at home so we have a chance to bounce back.”
This will be a big rivalry game this week. The Cardinals beat Carlton/Wrenshall last week in a squeaker 15-14. The Mercs beat the Cardinals last year 16-13.
McGregor 0 0 0 14 – 14
Ogilvie 0 20 0 8 – 28
