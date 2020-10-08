It was a partly cloudy and windy afternoon Oct. 1 for the Polar League Cross County meet at Lakeview Golf Course.
The McGregor Mercs saw limited success at the varsity level, but had a strong meet at the junior high competition.
“Our younger kids dominated,” coach Josh Sampson said of the junior high students, adding that overall, he was happy with how his teams performed.
The varsity team was led by Kiana Hawkinson, who finished 26th in a time of 24:50. Darian Morgart led the boys with a time of 20:18 and 27th place.
Addison Burch of South Range won the girls race with a time of 21:01.40, while Noah Foster of Cromwell won the boys division with a time of 17:34.81.
Thomas Barten of the Mercs was 36th, Parker Jackson was 42nd, Harrison Nistler was 44th and Devin Sippe was 47th.
“I thought the kids represented McGregor extremely well,” he said. Next up is the section meet, scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13.
In the junior high event, Emma Warner won in a time of 7:01, and her sister Kaitlyn finished second at 7:11.
Vivian Barten finished ninth and Ava Guida 18th to round out the girls meet.
On the boys side, Max Sampson of McGregor won in 6:01, while Will Arnold was third in 6:10. Other McGregor finishers were Garrett Guida in seventh and Connor Barten in 17th.
