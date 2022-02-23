The McGregor Mercs made the long trip to Silver Bay Feb. 18 as they hung tough for a 57-52 victory over the Mariners.
Paige Dean scored 16 to lead the 6-16 Mercs while Jordan Paquette had 13, Courtney Gauthier and Vivian Barden each scored nine, Emma Henderson and Violet Brekke each had three, Ava Guida and Josee Kellermann each scored two points.
McGregor was 9-27 from the free throw line and the Mariners were even worse hitting just 1-10.
It was a tight game down the stretch but the Mercs stayed strong and got the much needed win on the road.
Coach Amy Hawkinson liked the result, “It was a fun game, nice balance in our scoring, it was a nice win.”
McGregor 21 36 57
Silver Bay 21 31 52
Jordan Paquette scored 11 points and Violet Brekke had her best scoring game of the season with 10 but the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team gave up 44 first half points on their way to a 65-38 loss on the road at Moose Lake/Willow River Feb. 15.
Courtney Gauthier added seven, Ava Guida had four and Paige Dean, Emma Henderson and Claire Guyen all had two as the Mercs saw their record fall to 6-16 on the season.
The Mercs were 7-20 from the free throw line while the Rebels were 6-9.
Coach Amy Hawkinson had just one comment, “We played much better in the second half.”
McGregor 18 20 38
ML/W River 44 21 65
The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t come back as they lost a 66-36 decision on the road Feb. 14 at Greenway.
The loss moved their record to 6-15 on the season. The Raiders jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead and led 22-6. The Mercs outscored the Raiders 7-4 but later in the half they gave up a 9-1 run ending the half with the Raiders leading 35-14.
The second half was more of the same as Greenway extended the lead while the Mercs had trouble putting the ball in the hoop.
Coach Amy Hawkinson had some answers, “We didn’t take care of the ball and got too rattled again. We couldn’t get untracked on offense and were flat on the defensive end.”
Jordan Paquette and Ava Guida each had nine to lead the Mercs and Vivian Barden scored seven, Violet Brekke and Josee Kellermann each had four, Paige Dean had two and Courtney Gauthier had a free throw. McGregor was 6-15 from the line while the Raiders finished 8-14.
