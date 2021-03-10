Victory No. 4 is in the books for the McGregor girls basketball team, as the Mercs recorded an easy 55-15 win on the road at Silver Bay March 4.

The Mercs led by 22 at the half and kept the pressure on to up their season mark to 4-11.

Leading the scoring was Jordan Paquette with 14, while Courtney Gauthier and Ava Guida added 12 each.

The Mercs also hosted the Hill City Storm March 1 and although it was a close contest, the visitors won the final five minutes and the game as they recorded a 50-44 victory. Kiana Hawkinson scored 18 to lead the Mercs while Jordan Paquette scored 14

Hill City                                                            23   27  –  50

McGregor                                                         22   22 – 44

McGregor                                                         31   24  – 55

Silver Bay                                                          9     6  –  15

