The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team traveled to Grand Marais Jan. 26 to take on Cook County and found the hosts to be uncharitable as they whipped the visitors 73-42.
Kianna Hawkinson led the Mercs with 18, but the Vikings got out to a big lead and never trailed. Courtney Gauthier added six for the Mercs as did Ava Guida while Jordan Paquette had four.
Coach Amy Hawkinson knew the long trip would take its toll.
“It’s a long way up there and to have to play on a week night is very tough,” the coach said. “Cook County is very good and they showed that. We showed that panic mode again when things didn’t go right but I saw a lot of good things in this game as well. We’re going to make some changes and see what happens.”
The Mercs traveled to Carlton on Jan. 28 and lost a tough 44-30 matchup with the Bulldogs. The two teams met earlier in the season at McGregor and the Bulldogs crushed the Mercs 59-34 so this one was a lot better game and coach Hawkinson liked it that way.
“We played much better this time around,” she said. “The girls played together and really stepped up their game. We had to go without Kiana due to a head injury against Grand Marais but the rest of the team picked it up for her.
“We are making progress every day and our young girls are learning every day and they are getting more confidence and know they have to be aggressive,” she added.
Jordan Paquette led the Mercs in scoring with 10, while Ava Guida added seven and Courtney Gauthier had five.
“We played good team basketball and are learning to trust each other on the court,” the coach said. The Mercs open the week with Ogilvie and then travel to Wrenshall Thursday.
McGregor 14 16 – 30
Carlton 22 22 – 44
McGregor 22 20 – 42
Cook County 37 36 – 73
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.