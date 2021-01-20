The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team opened its season Jan. 14 with a 59-34 loss to the Carlton Bulldogs.
Kiana Hawkinson scored 19 points to lead the Mercs but didn’t get much help in the scoring column, as McGregor trailed 22-9 at the half and never recovered.
Coach Amy Hawkinson said afterward that she knew this game would be a tough one.
“Our shots didn’t fall and that was a major problem,” the coach explained. “Our general dynamics on our team is an issue. These gals haven’t played much together so they will have to get used to each other.”
Aside from Kiana Hawkinson’s 19 points, the rest of the Mercs found it hard to score.
The Mercs host Wrenshall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
