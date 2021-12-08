The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team opened up the new season with a 63-40 win at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Nov. 29.
Coach Amy Hawkinson was happy to start with a
win, “It was a great way to start the season, we still have lots of things to improve on, mostly conditioning.” Jordan Paquette led three Mercs in double figures with 22, while Ava Guida had 16 and Courtney Gauthier pitched in with 12. Paige Dean, Claire Guyen and Vivian Barden each had four and Violet Brekke had a free throw to complete the scoring.
McGregor 37 26 63
N-Keewatin 17 23 40
The Cromwell-Wright Cardinals must have had a bad day on Dec. 2 because that evening they took it out on the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team with a 77-14 thrashing of the Mercs on their home court. The loss evens the Mercs record at 1-1 on the season. Ava Guida had five to lead the Mercs while Jordan Paquette had three, and Morgan Koerber, Courtney Gauthier and Page Dean all had two points. Hawkinson had some harsh words for her team after this one, “It was terrible, we have to learn to adjust when things don’t go our way and stay in games. I was pretty positive after the win at Nashwauk so I know we can play better. It was a tough night but we’ll get better.”
Cromwell-Wright 47 30 77
McGregor 8 6 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.