After a frustrating night at home against Cromwell Feb. 15, the McGregor girls basketball team bounced back with a 43-40 win over Silver Bay Feb. 19.
Silver Bay made the long trip down and the McGregor Mercs were able to send them home on the losing end of a 43-40 score.
McGregor, winning for just the third time this season battled throughout the game, playing great defense and making just enough shots to gain the win, explained coach Amy Hawkinson.
The lead went back and forth the whole game with both teams leading but with the game at 40-39 and time running out, Jordan Paquette gave the Mercs the lead at 42-40 with a huge three.
Josee Kellermann nailed a free throw to make it 43-40 with just seconds remaining to seal the victory. Kiana Hawkinson and Courtney Gauthier had fouled out midway through the second half and that allowed the Mariners to keep the game close.
Coach Hawkinson was relieved when this one was over.
“A win is a win,” she said. “Our defense was very intense and we forced a lot of turnovers. Fouls were a problem and in the second half, we were called for 21 fouls to only three for Silver Bay so we had to work through that.”
The Mercs were led by Hawkinson with 16 while Paquette had 10, Vivian Barden had eight, Kellermann had three and Maddy Maas, Ava Guida and Paige Dean all had two points.
That was another factor in the game, according to Hawkinson.
“We had seven in the scoring column and they had just three so that helped us on the offensive end,” she said. “It’s a mental game for us sometimes and that’s our youth showing through. We’ll get it.”
It was a frustrating night for the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team against Cromwell.
The Mercs were down 21-0 before Kiana Hawkinson hit a three with 9:24 left in the first half.
Only Jordan Paquette with eight points and Hawkinson with seven added to the scoreboard in the lopsided loss.
“We had that deer in the headlight look against a good team but they certainly aren’t that much better,” said coach Hawkinson. “I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed. I thought we would put on a better show than that.”
The Mercs travel to Barnum Feb. 25.
Cromwell 39 33 – 72
McGregor 9 6 – 15
Silver Bay 19 21 – 40
McGregor 23 20 – 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.