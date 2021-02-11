The short-handed McGregor Mercs girls basketball team lost on the road at Ogilvie Feb. 2 but bounced back with a 61-52 win over Wrenshall Feb. 4.
In the Ogilvie game, the Mercs were without Kiana Hawkinson, who was on concussion protocol, and also lost Violet Brekke for the year with a broken finger.
The Lions jumped out to a 50-16 lead at the half and were never threatened. Coach Amy Hawkinson was visibly frustrated.
“We were without Kiana already but then to lose Violet, she was a young sparkplug for us,” the coach said. “We get younger and younger every week it seems, can’t catch a break. She is a solid player. Jordan and Courtney work well together but we need a little more post play.”
McGregor was led by Jordan Paquette with 14 points, while Courtney Gauthier had 6. “I’m not looking at wins right now, just improvement,” Coach Hawkinson added.
Two days later, McGregor broke open a 28-28 game at the half and went on to the victory.
Kiana Hawkinson was back in the lineup, producing 19 points to lead the Mercs. They also had two more players in double figures as Ava Guida had her best game of the year, scoring 14 and Jordan Paquette added 13.
Coach Hawkinson said she was pleased following the game.
“They are finally passing the ball around like a team,” she said. “They are so young but they are starting to get it. It was great to have Kiana back and everyone else is stepping up.
“We were down by 10 in the final minutes of the first half but came back strong and had it even at the break,” she added. “We didn’t panic, we are maturing a little each game. They are becoming more fun to watch on the floor. It’s exciting to see them playing better and more together as well.”
McGregor 16 15 – 31
Ogilvie 50 19 – 69
McGregor 28 33 – 61
Wrenshall 28 24 – 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.