The regular season came to a close March 3 for the McGregor Mercs boys basketball team as they lost at home 63-55 to the Greenway Raiders.
The Raiders broke away from the Mercs halfway through the second half to get away with the victory.
The first half was a slow one with both teams having trouble putting the ball in the basket. It was 8-7 Raiders at the 9:42 mark but the action picked up at that point.
The Mercs led 10-9 but the Raiders went off on an 11-0 run for a 20-10 advantage. The Mercs caught fire hitting a three, a bucket and another three, it was 20-18. Greenway got a hoop but another three by the Mercs closed it to 22-21. McGregor hit a pair from the line for a 23-22 lead but Greenway answered with a basket. The Mercs got another three before the Raiders scored the final bucket of the half tieing things at 26-26.
The second half stayed close most of the way. When the Mercs called timeout with 10:32 left, they led 43-42. That was the last time the Mercs would lead as the Raiders ran off 11 straight for a 54-44 lead that brought another timeout at the 7:17 mark.
The Mercs rallied again getting it to 54-49 and again at 57-52 but the teams traded points the rest of the way and the Mercs lost, finishing the season with a record of 7-15.
Darian Morgart and Ethan Bohn each scored 13 to lead the Mercs while Isaiah Serfling added 11. Willie Glunz had nine, Jacob Metzen had seven and Sam Metzen added two points to complete the scoring.
The Mercs were 9-16 from the free throw line while the Raiders were 12-21.
Coach Anthony Pierce commented on the finale, “I feel like some kids stepped up and hit shots who didn’t earlier in the season. I feel they were gaining confidence. We did some nice things in the first half defensively. The second half we came out and missed some shots early then starting to turn the ball over, not making the extra pass and no communication on defense.”
Greenway 26 37 63
McGregor 26 29 55
The McGregor Mercs jumped out to a 14-point lead at the half and went on to a 76-53 victory on the road March 1 over the Mille Lacs Raiders.
The win moved the Mercs to 7-14 on the season. Darian Morgart exploded for 26 points to lead the Mercs while Ethan Bohn added 22 and Sam Metzen had his best game of the season scoring 18 points. Isaiah Serfling and Jacob Metzen each had four and Willie Glunz had two.
The Mercs were 12-20 from the line while the Raiders were 6-11.
