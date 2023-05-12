The Mercs softball team lost a pair to the Floodwood Polar Bears May 5 by scores of 8-1 and 12-6. In the opener, Ava Guida took the loss scattering seven hits and walking six.
In game two, Claire Geyen took the loss, giving up eight hits and striking out seven. Guida was 2-3 with two RBIs in the second game. Josee Kellermann stole five bases in the doubleheader.
The Cook County Vikings traveled the long way to McGregor May 4 and made the trip worth it with a 17-5 victory over the Mercs.
The Vikings made their nine hits count as they stole 16 bases in the game and won it going away.
Claire Geyen led the Mercs offense going 3-3 while Kellermann, Kaelyn Tierney, Ava Guida and Ava Clark each had one hit. Guida took the loss for the Mercs giving up nine hits and striking out seven.
Cook County 17 9 0
McGregor 5 7 0
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.