The Mercs softball team lost a pair to the Floodwood Polar Bears May 5 by scores of  8-1 and 12-6. In the opener, Ava Guida took the loss scattering seven hits and walking six.

In game two, Claire Geyen took the loss, giving up eight hits and striking out seven. Guida was 2-3 with two RBIs in the second game. Josee Kellermann stole five bases in the doubleheader.

