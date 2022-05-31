The McGregor Mercs girls and boys track teams participated in the sub-section meet at Esko May 24 and saw several individuals and relay teams moving on to this week’s Section 7A meet.

The girls will send Emma Warner in the 200m dash, Paige Dean in the 400m dash and Kari Rice in the shotput along with the 4x100 relay of Kylee Macedo, Violet Brekke, Emma Henderson and Izzy Nelson, the 4x200 team of Macedo, Brekke, Emma Warner and Paige Dean and 4x400 relay team of Warner, Brekke, Dean and Henderson to the Section meet at University of Minnesota-Duluth, June 2.

The boys will send just one, Parker Jackson, in the 1600m run to the Section meet.

