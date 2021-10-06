The McGregor Mercs cross-country team performed well at the Deer River Invite Sept. 28, taking first place in the eight team event.
Darian Morgart was third overall with a time of 19:15 while Parker Jackson was fifth in 20:00.
Max Sampson was eighth in 20:32, Will Arnold was ninth in 20:42 and Enrique Salinas was 29th with a time of 26.54 on the 5,000-meter course. The Mercs’ younger girls did well too as they tackled the 2,500m course. Kaitlyn Warner was first in a time of 11:30 while Vivian Barden was fourth in 12:59, Piper Schmidt was fifth in 14:23 and Ziva Seybold was 13th in 17:36.
Next action for the young Mercs is Oct. 7 at Ruttgers, taking on Crosby-Ironton.
