McGregor Mercs cross-country coach Josh Sampson knows that this will be a different year for his team.
The Mercs are lacking in numbers, with just six athletes ready for their first meet – now a week away.
“We won’t be able to actually score points in a meet since we have just five girls and three boys on our team,” Sampson said.
On the boys side, Sampson said Parker Jackson had worked hard all summer. He is joined by Will Arnold and Mark Sampson.
The girls team features familiar names from the spring track and field squad, including Emma Warner, a sophomore; Vivian Barden, a freshman; and eighth grader Kaitlin Warner.
The Mercs recently added a pair of seventh graders in Piper Schmidt and Ziva Seybold.
The Mercs lost three solid seniors after last year. Others decided not to come out for the team this year, which means Sampson is looking at a young team.
That’s not saying neither Sampson nor the team have goals.
“I want the kids to enjoy running and learn how to be team players,” the coach said. “The competitive nature will come around and there will be lots of personal achievement and that’s what I like to see.
“We will get better each week,” he added.
McGregor will open the season Sept. 9 at Crosslake against Pequot Lakes.
