McGregor’s Harrison Nistler is the lone area track star heading to the Minnesota State High School League State Track and Field Meet June 18.
Nistler earned the spot thanks to a second-place finish in the triple jump at the MSHSL Section 7A meet at Cloquet High School June 10.
His leap of 40 feet, 3.25 inches was well short of the leader but still good enough to get to the next level. After strong performances all year, he also picked up fourth place in the long jump (19-5.5).
There were other good finishes for the Mercs, as Drew Dean just missed state in the 400-meter run. He was .6 seconds away from advancing. Emma Warner was fourth in the 200 at 28.24 and Parker Jackson was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 4:52.10.
The girls 4x200 was fourth with Kylee Macedo, Paige Dean, Warner and Emma Henderson posting a time of 1:55.09 and the boys were sixth with Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Dean and Grant Grams coming in at 1:39.58.
Coach Steve Frauenshuh was pretty happy with his team.
“I couldn’t be more proud of all of our athletes this season,” the coach said. “What a great group of kids.”
The Aitkin Gobblers didn’t get anybody to state but had plenty of placings.
On the boys side, Anton Roettele was sixth in the high jump with a jump of 5-8 and was 11th in the 110 hurdles.
Jaelend Williams finished ninth in the 400 with a time of 55.21. The 4x200 relay of Mason Boyd, Jacob Williams, Jack Grell and Jaelend Williams was fifth with a time of 1:39.5.
The girls also did well. Savannah Holm was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.10, Kira Hamilton was sixth in the 800 in 2:35.88, Rae Nyberg was eighth in the 100 in 13.75, Madelyn Strohmayer was 10th in the pole vault and 11th in the triple jump and Aiesha Alarab was eighth and 13th in the discus and shot put, respectively. The 4x100 relay of Nyberg, Charlotte Olesen, Kelsi Welle and Holm finished fifth in a time of 53.12.
The girls missed Teagan Piecek, who was qualified in four events but suffered an ACL injury just a few days prior to the meet in Cloquet.
