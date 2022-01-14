Ethan Bohn scored 34 points as the McGregor Mercs upended the visiting Silver Bay Mariners Jan. 6 65-57 moving their record to 3-3 on the season.
Coach Anthony Pierce was happy with his team’s performance, “We were up by 20 plus points with six minutes left, but they pressed and we took some bad outside shots and they got hot. All in all we played a nice game and it was a big win for us.”
Darian Morgart added 13 points for McGregor while Willie Glunz had 10, Isaiah Serfling had six and Sam Metzen chipped in with two points.
Silver Bay 23 34 57
McGregor 30 35 65
The McGregor Mercs found themselves with back-to-back games last week as their matchup with Silver Bay was moved to Jan. 6 and they had a game with Ogilvie scheduled for Jan. 7.
Both games were at home, but they found the going pretty tough against Ogilvie, dropping a 66-54 decision as their record fell to 3-4.
Ethan Bohn scored 34 points for the second straight night, but the scoring really dropped off after that. Isaiah Serfling had eight while Darian Morgart and Sam Metzen each had four. Willie Glunz and Jacob Metzen each scored two points.
Coach Anthony Pierce was none too happy with the results in this one, “We had over 30 turnovers in the game and that really hurts. Their quickness gave them lots of easy shots and although we never quit, we couldn’t get back even with them.”
The Mercs did have a nice night at the free throw line, hitting 20-23 for the game.
