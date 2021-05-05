Two Harbors made the trek to McGregor to take on the Mercs softball team April 29, leaving with a 9-2 victory as the Mercs fell to 1-4 on the season.
The Agates pounded out 16 hits off Brooklyn Alt, who went the distance fanning four and walking seven in the contest.
The Agates scored three in the top of the first and led 5-0 in the third. The Mercs then struck back to make it a 5-2 game.
Haylee Kellermann doubled to start the inning, then Kaelyn Tierney singled to put runners at the corners.
Kiana Hawkinson singled for one run and a groundout by Jordan Paquette plated the second run.
The Agates scored four times in the fourth to push the lead out to 9-2 and went on to the victory.
Kellermann was 2-3 to lead the Mercs, while the other five hits were spread out with Hawkinson, Paquette, Alt, Giana Farinella and Tierney each getting one hit.
The Mercs collected a dozen hits in their match-up with Wrenshall April 27, but lost the high-scoring affair 14-8.
The Wrens scored six times in the top of the first inning and it was a long way back for the Mercs as they fell to 1-3 on the season.
McGregor scored half of its runs in the fifth. Kellermann and Tierney had the big hits for the Mercs in that frame, but they had lots of hits in this one.
Alt and Kellermann each had three hits, while Tierney, Paquette and Courtney Gauthier each had two. Paquette, Ava Guida and Kellermann each scored a pair of runs in the loss.
Alt took the loss on the hill going the distance, giving up 17 hits, walking eight and striking out seven.
Coach Becky Hagen liked her team’s effort despite the loss.
“The girls played with a lot of energy the whole game,” she said. “They were loud and had fun. If we eliminated that first inning, it would have been a much better game, even with their three-run homer in the sixth inning.”
The Mercs are back in action with a doubleheader Thursday at home against Cromwell-Wright at 4 p.m.
R H E
Two Harbors 9 16 1
McGregor 2 7 2
LP Alt
Wrenshall 14 17 1
McGregor 8 12 2
LP Alt
