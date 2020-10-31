The McGregor Mercs football team traveled to Carlton/Wrenshall Oct. 23, suffering its third loss of the season in falling to the Bulldogs, 28-6.
The Mercs trailed 19-0 before getting on the board in the third quarter on a 52-yard run by Drew Dean.
The game was closer in the stat department than the scoreboard, as the two teams were both under 200 yards of total offense and were close in plays run 45-43 for McGregor.
There were no turnovers in the game and the Mercs had four penalties for 35 yards and the Bulldogs just one for 5 yards.
“We lost the field position battle all day because of our inability to move the ball consistently,” said coach Bob Staska, who added that he was happy with his defense.
“We played really well on defense,” he said. “We were agressive and hit hard.”
Two first-period scores by the Bulldogs got them out front 13-0, and after neither team scored in the second, it was the same score at halftime. Each team scored in the third, and the winners closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the fourth making the final 26-6.
Dean led the Mercs rushing attack with 90 yards on 18 carries, but McGregor had only another 18 rushing yards and had just 1 yard through the air as Willie Glunz was 1-for-8 passing.
Glunz led all tacklers with six stops and six assists, while Dean had three tackles and seven assists.
“Their defensive tackles gave us trouble all day with their penetration into our backfield,” Staska said. “Our punter got hurt on the third play of the game, and that didn’t help, either.”
The Mercs will host Isle on Friday night hoping for their first victory of the season. Staska knows it won’t be easy despite Isle’s record of 0-2 on the season.
“Isle has a good quarterback,” Staska said. “We have to have another solid defensive effort and the offense needs to break out.”
Game time is 7 p.m.
McGregor 0 0 6 0 – 6
Carl/Wren 13 0 8 7 – 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.