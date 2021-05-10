The McGregor Mercs girls’ track team won its first meet in more than 10 years April 27, scoring 97 to edge Cromwell by four points at the track facility in McGregor.
McGregor got a first from Kari Rice in the shot put with a toss of 26 feet, 4 inches, and Kylee Macedo won in the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.28.
The 4x400 relay team of Paige Dean, Emma Warner, Kylee Macedo and Violet Brekke and 4x800 relay team of Katie Heikkala, Harley Spano-Shiveley, Kaitlyn Warner and Vivian Barden also tasted first place.
Team scores
McGregor 97
Crowmell 93
Moose Lake/W.R. 75
L.C.A. 58
Carlton 42
Wrenshall 41
Floodwood 40
Coach Steve Frauenshuh was ecstatic.
“Our girls were amazing,” he said. “It’s the first meet we’ve won in a long, long time, say at least a decade, probably longer than that. They did so well.”
The boys did well for the Mercs as they finished second behind Moose Lake-Willow River.
McGregor got a first from the 4x200 relay team consisting of Harrison Nistler, Sam Metzen, Grant Grams and Drew Dean and also got four seconds.
Harrison Nistler picked up a pair of seconds in the long jump (17-3.5) and the triple jump (38-1). Drew Dean ran the 400 in 54.5 and Parker Jackson was second in the 3200.
Team Scores
Moose Lake-Willow River 147
McGregor 67
Cromwell 62
L.C.A. 61
Carlton 44
Floodwood 43
Wrenshall 41
The Mercs took part in the highly competitive Esko Quad Meet April 30, picking up a handful of first-place finishes.
Nistler won the triple jump with a leap of 38-4.50 and the 4x200 relay team of Nistler, Jacob Metzen, Grams and Dean ran the event in 1:42.96.
Frauenshuh knew it would be a competitive event.
“It was really competitive but we did OK,” the coach said “Good to see us get a couple firsts, seconds and thirds as well. Esko is very good and C-I was there as well.”
McGregor posted a runner-up finish from the girls 4x200 relay team (Paige Dean, Brekke, Emma Henderson and Warner) and thirds from the girls’ 4x800 relay (Heikkila, Warner, Spano-Shively and Vivian Barden), boys’ 4x100 relay (Connor Barden, Sam Metzen, Grams and Drew Dean) and the boys’ 4x800 relay (Max Sampson, Parker Jackson, Will Arnold and Thomas Barden).
Individual thirds came from Parker Jackson in the 3,200, Kylee Macedo in the 200 and Warner in the 400.
No team scores were available.
The Mercs next meet is May 11 at 4 p.m. at home in a multiple school event.
