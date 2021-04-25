It’s going to be a year of learning and re-learning for the McGregor Mercs track and field team.
Coach Steve Frauenshuh likes his numbers among the younger grades despite having only four seniors, combined, among the boys and girls programs.
“We have four seniors on the boys’ team and none on the girls’ side, so it will be a different year for us,” he said. “We will look for Drew Dean (sprints and relays) and Harrison Nistler (long jump and triple jump) to do a lot of scoring for us.
“Thomas Barden is our distance captain and is a great miler who has been out since seventh grade,” he added. “Grant Grams is our rookie among the seniors. He went out for the first time last year but, of course, didn’t get any experience.”
Frauenshuh added that the team has big numbers in grades 7-10, and he’s waiting for athletes to settle on events before naming anyone on the girls’ team.
The Mercs will host a multiple school meet at 4 p.m. on the April 27 at the track facility.
