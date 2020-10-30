The McGregor Mercs traveled to Carlton on a snowy night Oct. 22, falling in three sets to the Bulldogs.
The Mercs lost the first game 25-11 but came to life in set two, according to coach Becky Hagen.
“Everything really came together in set number two and it was a close one, but we dropped the set 26-24,” Hagen said.
The Bulldogs went on to finish the match with a 25-13 win in set number three.
Hagen, who has coached from home for the past two weeks due to being quarantined had some final thoughts.
“Energy was high and our communication was much better,” she said. “We will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
The Mercs host the Floodwood Polar Bears Thursday at the McGregor High School gym. Match time is 7 p.m.
McGregor 11 24 13
Carlton 25 26 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.