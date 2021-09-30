McGregor went 1-3 at the Northland Tournament Sept. 25, beating Indus for the team’s second win of the year.
The Mercs opened with a 25-12, 25-10 loss to Ogilvie, then fell to Northland 25-18, 25-21.
McGregor then downed Indus 25-22, 25-21 before falling to Laporte 25-18, 25-21 in the final game of the tournament.
Against Ogilvie, Jordan Paquette led with three kills and Courtney Gauthier with an ace, while Paquette had four kills and Gauthier and Josee Kellermann three kills each against Northland.
Paquette supplied four kills and three aces in the win over Indus, with Gianna Farinella leading with two kills and Gauthier adding a pair of aces against Laporte.
Coach Becky Hagen said she likes how her team is progressing as the season continues.
“Passes were spot on all day, which helps get things in motion,” she said. “Girls were hustling and encouraging each other as we moved through a few new positions. We are learning each match and are playing more to our potential.”
The Mercs’ one-match winning streak came to an end as Wrenshall came to town and won in straight sets Sept. 23, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12.
Gauthier had 13 kills and Farinella had 15 set assists as the McGregor Mercs picked up its first win of the season Sept. 21, beating Northland of Remer in three straight at McGregor, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17.
Paquette had nine kills with two ace serves, while Farinella had a trio of aces on her night.
“It was great for our girls,” Hagen said about the team’s first win. “They came to play and really did a fantastic job. This should boost their confidence as the season continues.”
The Mercs are back in action Thursday at Silver Bay for a 6:30 p.m. start.
