The McGregor Mercs had a tough week, dropping a pair of matches.
At Barnum Oct. 5, the Mercs fell 25-12, 25-11, 25-9. Jordan Paquette led the way with four kills, while Courtney Gauthier had three.
Gianna Farinella had four digs and four assists.
On the road at Two Harbors Oct. 7, McGregor played better and got a set off the Agates before falling 26-24, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21.
Paquette had 11 kills in the match while Gauthier and Josee Kellermann both had six.
Farinella had 18 set assists and Paquette had 10 digs and four aces.
Coach Becky Hagen was pleased with her teams effort against the Agates.
“We played great,” Hagen said. “Even though we lost, it was a good match.”
Hagen was happy with the week despite coming up empty in the win department.
“Despite collecting two losses, the girls did a great job of playing together and staying positive this week,” Hagen said “We didn’t have any quitting moments.”
The Mercs are back in action at home with South Ridge Oct. 14.
