The McGregor Mercs volleyball team finished up its season on Thursday, November 19th at home against the Cook County Vikings.
Although the Mercs lost in three sets to end the year they improved as they went through the season, according to Coach Becky Hagen.
“We learned that the work we put in is directly reflected in the way we perform,” Hagen said. “We learned that if we don’t give ourselves the credit and were too bashful about our personal as well as team victories, we didn’t climb the motivational ladder.
“On the opposite hand, when we started to celebrate even the smallest victories, we started playing bigger,” Hagen added.
This was a young Mercs team that continued to learn as the season wore on.
“Our girls came in every day and whatever was thrown at them, they learned to handle it, fight through it and rise up and become more resilient,” Hagen said. “I think many coaches will agree, this season of life we’re in, though temporary, is hard on everyone. However, the kids were excited to feel ‘normal’ and come to practice every day.
“We know they will be just as excited to get back on the court, the ice, the fields – whatever it might be whenever they are allowed to do so with enthusiasm, energy and pride,” the coach added. “Coaching is not always about wins and losses; it’s about building trusting relationships, creating a safe space for athletes to build relationships and to let go of all their stressors. Building skills is just part of the fun.”
The Mercs had just two seniors, but they were good ones in Brooklyn Alt and Haylee Kellermann.
Hagen had lots of praise for them.
“We had two great seniors leading our team this season and they worked so well to help make the underclassmen better,” Hagen said. “They led by example and you can’t ask for more than that.”
