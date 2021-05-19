The McGregor Mercs baseball team had only one game last week and that turned into a 13-6 loss May 14 at home against the Oglivie Lions.
Ogilvie rapped out 13 hits off Mercs starter Ethan Bohn and held the Mercs to just three hits dropping their record to 2-9 on the season.
“Not a great game by any means,” said coach Mike Sorenson. “We had our chances but couldn’t get big hits when we needed them. We took too many called third strikes. Nobody wanted to swing the bat.”
The Mercs travel to Braham Thursday.
R H E
Ogilvie 13 15 1
McGregor 6 3 2
LP Ethan Bohn
