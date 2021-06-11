The McGregor Merc baseball team saw its season end in the opening round of the Section 5A tournament, dropping a 4-3 decision to Onamia-Isle June 1 on the road.
The Mercs had the tying and winning runs on base in the seventh but couldn’t come up with the big hit.
Coach Mike Sorenson assessed the finale.
“It was a real good game for both teams, very evenly matched,” the coach said. “We were more aggressive at the plate and played good defense.”
Onamia-Isle outhit the Mercs 8-6 with Landon Sorenson going 2-3, Mason Jokimaki going 2-4 and Isaiah Serfling going 1-3 to lead the Mercs.
Bohn gave up eight hits and struck out nine in the losing effort.
The Mercs finish their season at 3-13 and look forward to next season after losing just one senior, James Dawson.
R H E
McGregor 3 6 0
Onamia-Isle 4 8 1
WP Noah Rohloff
LP Ethan Bohn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.