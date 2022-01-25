Darian Morgart scored 22 points to lead McGregor to a nice 70-42 win on the road at Floodwood Jan. 18.
Isaiah Serfling added 18 and Ethan Bohn chipped in with 15 as the Mercs put three in double figures in the win, raising their record to 4-6 on the season.
Willie Glunz scored six points, Sam Metzen had four, Jacob Metzen had three and Bryce Brekke completes the scoring with a bucket.
Coach Anthony Pierce was happy with the win, “We took much better care of the ball and cut down on our turnovers. Borgart and Bohn did a great job on the boards and Serfling did a good job of getting to the rim.”
The Mercs were 10-12 from the line and the Polar Bears were 4-6.
Floodwood 23 19 42
McGregor 33 37 70
The McGregor Mercs took a five-point lead into the second half against the visiting Wrenshall Wrens Jan. 21 but watched that lead dissipate in a 69-64 loss, dropping their record to 4-7 on the season.
Ethan Bohn and Darian Morgart each scored 19 points to lead the Mercs while Willie Glunz added 14. Isaiah Serfling added seven while Jacob Metzen had three and Sam Metzen had two to complete the scoring. The Mercs were 4-6 from the free throw line but the Wrens got to the line many more times and made seven more to make the difference in the game.
