Two teams with just one win apiece met in McGregor on Feb.22 and Hill City was able to capture its second win of the year, 71-57.
McGregor got some balanced scoring as Isaiah Serfling led the way with 14 while Willie Glunz had 12 and Jacob Metzen had 10.
The Mercs suffered a 70-61 defeat, bringing their record to 1-11 on the season.
Ethan Bohn had a huge night, scoring 33 points.
