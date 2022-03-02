The Chisholm Blue- streaks raced out to a 56-12 first half-lead and captured a 93-33 victory over the McGregor Mercs Feb. 24.

Darian Morgart led the Mercs with 12 points while Ethan Bohn added six, Willie Glunz had four, Jacob Metzen, Isaiah Serfling and Kaiden Kellermann each had three and Parker Jackson had two points.

McGregor was 7-15 from the free-throw line while the ‘Streaks were 11-14.

McGregor     12     21     33

Chisholm       56     37     93

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.