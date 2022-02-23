Friday, Feb. 18 was a snowy windy day but the McGregor Mercs made the trek to Silver Bay anyway and the result was a tough 66-53 loss to the Mariners.
The Mercs got off to a good start and the game was close until the final two minutes of the half when the Mariners made a run and led by a dozen at the break.
McGregor, 6-13 on the season, couldn’t get back into it in the second half and took the loss.
Ethan Bohn and Isaiah Serfling each scored 19 in the game while Darian Morgart picked up 13 and Sam Metzen had two points to complete the scoring. McGregor was 8-10 from the free throw line while the Mariners finished 15-20.
McGregor 25 28 53
Silver Bay 37 29 66
The McGregor Mercs hosted the Braham Bombers Feb.17 and came away with a nice 48-46 victory. The win moved the Mercs to 6-12 on the season.
Ethan Bohn led three Mercs in double figures with 16 points while Darian Morgart added 12 and Isaiah Serfling scored 10. Willie Glunz chipped in with 6 including a huge basket and two free throws that kept the Bombers at bay in the closing minutes and Jacob Metzen and Bryce Brekke each scored two points.
Coach Anthony Pierce was happy with his team’s performance, “I thought the guys did a better job of moving the ball around the perimeter and getting the ball inside. Our guards are doing a better job of relocating once the ball gets inside and getting their hands ready for a kickout. We changed up our defense throughout the night and that kept Braham from getting comfortable on offense.”
The Mercs were 7-14 from the free throw line while the Bombers were 4-6.
Braham 27 19 46
McGregor 25 23 48
Two Aitkin County teams met on the hard court in Hill City Feb. 15 and the result was a good one for the Hill City Hornets as they posted a 68-51 victory over the McGregor Mercs.
Ethan Bohn scored 23 for the Mercs but it wasn’t enough as the Mercs fell to 5-12 while the Hornets moved their record to 8-14 on the season.
Darian Morgart and Bryce Brekke each scored six while Isaiah Serling added four and Willie Glunz, Jacob Metzen, Landon Sorenson, Parker Jackson and Sam Metzen all scored two points.
The Hornets were 18-29 from the line while the Mercs were 8-13.
