The Northland Eagles took on the McGregor Mercs Feb. 1 on the Mercs home court and came away with an 81-47 victory, their 11th of the season as the Mercs record fell to 5-8.

McGregor was led by Ethan Bohn with 18 points while Darian Morgart added 12, Willie Glunz had eight, Sam Metzen had four, Jacob Metzen had three and Landon Sorenson had two points.

The Mercs were 6-14 from the free throw line while the Eagles were 4-6.

Coach Anthony Pierce, “It was a tough game especially without our point guard Isaiah Serfling who ended up with stitches in his leg. We hope to have him back next week.”

Northland        47     34     81

McGregor       31     16     47

The McGregor Mercs saw the return of point guard Isaiah Serfling Feb. 4 for the game at Wrenshall, but even his 13 points couldn’t help as the Wrens scored a 66-52 victory.

It was a tight game at the halftime break with the Wrens holding just a five-point lead, but they were able to extend it in the second half and go on to the win.

Darian Morgart led the Mercs with 19 points while Ethan Bohn added 15, Willie Glunz had three and Bryce Brekke had two points. Free throws were 11-26 for the Mercs and 7-15 for the Wrens.

Coach Anthony Pierce had just one word for the loss, “Turnovers.” The Mercs fall to 5-9 with the loss.

McGregor     24     28     52

Wrenshall       29     37     66

